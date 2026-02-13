© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨HUNDREDS of studies now indicate COVID-19 “vaccines” are one of the LARGEST carcinogenic exposures in history.
They:
1. Increase your risk of 7 major cancers
2. Disrupt THOUSANDS of critical genes
3. Integrate into human genomes
4. Drive genome instability
5. Enable tumor immune escape
6. Suppress DNA repair mechanisms
7. Drive chronic inflammation
8. Cause immune dysregulation (↓T-cells, ↓type I IFN)
9. Disrupt microRNA networks controlling growth/apoptosis
10. Activate oncogenic signaling (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR)
11. Remodel the tumor microenvironment
12. Reactivate dormant cancers
13. Block innate immune sensing (TLR inhibition)
14. Produce aberrant proteins (frameshift errors)
15. Induce immune exhaustion
16. Promote IgG4 class switching
17. Contain plasmid DNA including SV40
18. Disrupt RAS signaling → oxidative stress + proliferation
19. Damage the microbiome(loss of immune balance)
20. Increase treatment resistance