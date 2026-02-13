BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
HUNDREDS of studies now indicate COVID-19 "vaccines" are one of the LARGEST carcinogenic exposures in history.
Be Children of Light
226 views • 2 days ago

🚨HUNDREDS of studies now indicate COVID-19 “vaccines” are one of the LARGEST carcinogenic exposures in history.


They:


1. Increase your risk of 7 major cancers

2. Disrupt THOUSANDS of critical genes

3. Integrate into human genomes

4. Drive genome instability

5. Enable tumor immune escape

6. Suppress DNA repair mechanisms

7. Drive chronic inflammation

8. Cause immune dysregulation (↓T-cells, ↓type I IFN)

9. Disrupt microRNA networks controlling growth/apoptosis

10. Activate oncogenic signaling (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR)

11. Remodel the tumor microenvironment

12. Reactivate dormant cancers

13. Block innate immune sensing (TLR inhibition)

14. Produce aberrant proteins (frameshift errors)

15. Induce immune exhaustion

16. Promote IgG4 class switching

17. Contain plasmid DNA including SV40

18. Disrupt RAS signaling → oxidative stress + proliferation

19. Damage the microbiome(loss of immune balance)

20. Increase treatment resistance


https://x.com/i/status/2021760360575803863

