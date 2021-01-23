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Pastor Masih Prophecy to America 01/26/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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71 views • January 23, 2021
Pastor Masih has been part of the Prophecy Club family for many years. Today, as Pastor Stan's guest, he shares what the Lord has given him about the Future for America.

We can't wait for you to join us March 27 - March 30, 2021 for our Sevenfold Miracle Crusade. Register here:
https://www.sevenfoldmiraclecrusades.com/

To stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Richardson, Dallas TX, please reserve your hotel booking here:
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/DFWND/G-PC21

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...

Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...

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Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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Visit us online at:
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