💥Tripolskaya Thermal Power Plant was completely destroyed by a night strike by the Russian Federation, Interfax-Ukraine reports with reference to Centrenergo.
After posting this video, I found another that was much better. Not posting, but it showed the entire power plant engulfed in big flames, completely destroyed.
