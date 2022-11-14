Unethical U.S.A Syphilis Experiment

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE N U R E M B E R G VIDEOS





https://youtu.be/ZV7RzS8QRXE





Jun 8, 2021

Dig into the unethical Tuskegee Syphilis Study, which spanned 40 years and lied to its participants about receiving treatment for syphilis.

Afflicting nearly 1 in 10 Americans, syphilis was ravaging the U.S. in the 1930s. Many doctors believed syphilis affected Black and white patients differently, and the Public Health Service launched an experiment to investigate, recruiting 600 Black men to take part. But the study was centered on a lie: the men wouldn’t actually receive treatment. Susan Reverby details the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

Lesson by Susan M. Reverby, directed by Ouros Animation.

Support Our Non-Profit Mission

Support us on Patreon: http://bit.ly/TEDEdPatreon

Check out our merch: http://bit.ly/TEDEDShop

Connect With Us

Sign up for our newsletter: http://bit.ly/TEDEdNewsletter

Follow us on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TEDEdFacebook

Find us on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TEDEdTwitter

Peep us on Instagram: http://bit.ly/TEDEdInstagram

Keep Learning

View full lesson: https://ed.ted.com/lessons/ugly-histo...

Dig deeper with additional resources: https://ed.ted.com/lessons/ugly-histo...

Animator's website: https://www.ouros.net



Thank you so much to our patrons for your support! Without you this video would not be possible! Po Foon Kwong, NinjaBoffin, Jesse Jurman, Josue Perez Miranda, Scott Markley, Elija Peterson, Ovidiu Mrd, Xavier dupont, paul g mohney, Aravind Battaje, Nathan Giusti, Helen Lee, Anthony Benedict, Karthik Balsubramanian, John Hong, Annastasshia Ames, Amy Lopez, Vinh-Thuy Nguyen, Liz Candee, Kathryn Vacha, Ugur Doga Sezgin, Anthony Arcis, Chung Wah Gnapp, Karmi Nguyen, Yelena Baykova, Harshita Jagdish Sahijwani, Nick Johnson, Carlos H. Costa, Roberto Patrick, Les Howard, Jennifer Kurkoski, Ryan B Harvey, Abhishek Bansal, Akinola Emmanuel, Jose Arcadio Valdes Franco, Karl Laius, JY Kang, Heidi Stolt, Alexis Hevia, Christina Salvatore, Karlee Finch, Michael Goldberg, Denise A Pitts, Doug Henry, Kristiyan Bonev, Keven Webb, Mihai Sandu, Deepak Iyer, Javid Gozalov and Kyanta Yap.