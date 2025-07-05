The Station Fire - Rhode Island 2003 - Live Footage

::::The Station nightclub fire occurred on February 20, 2003, in West Warwick, Rhode Island. The fire was caused by pyrotechnics set off by the tour manager of the evening's headlining band Great White, which ignited flammable sound insulation foam in the walls and ceilings surrounding the stage. A fast-moving fire engulfed the club in 5½ minutes. Video footage of the fire shows its ignition, rapid growth, the billowing smoke that quickly made escape impossible, and the exit blockage that further hindered evacuation. It was the fourth-deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history that killed 100; 230 were injured and another 132 escaped uninjured.

