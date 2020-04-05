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(Video 19) IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS UN-5G-Agenda 21 KUNG FLU PATSY
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163 views • April 05, 2020
Doctor explains that people are dying from dry lung but with a lack of Oxygen as experienced by mountain climbers at high altitude. Other very important connected information accompanying altitude sickness feelings
see also 1 DISEASE, 1 CAUSE : THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC BY JON RAPPOPORT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM0WGz2N5Zw
https://home.solari.com/the-creation-of-a-false-epidemic-with-jon-rappoport/
& https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz4T_Jdls7I
& Fed admits plandemic is fake to shut down economy https://www.bitchute.com/video/3619fhWlbsY1/
see also 1 DISEASE, 1 CAUSE : THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC BY JON RAPPOPORT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM0WGz2N5Zw
https://home.solari.com/the-creation-of-a-false-epidemic-with-jon-rappoport/
& https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz4T_Jdls7I
& Fed admits plandemic is fake to shut down economy https://www.bitchute.com/video/3619fhWlbsY1/
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