Kevin McCarthy says he is going release the Jan 6 videos - 14,000 hrs hidden by Pelosi!

Release the tapes!
Kevin McCarthy says he is going release the 14,000 hours of footage from January 6th and specifically mentions that we need to see what Nancy Pelosi was communicating to the Seargent at Arms.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12370
