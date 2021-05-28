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CHP Talks: Lawyer John Sikkema Comments on the Guelph Right to Life Judicial Review
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14 views • May 28, 2021
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May 27, 2021: Rod and Peter are joined by Ontario President Jim Enos and Acacia Group lawyer John Sikkema to discuss developments in the judicial review case between the City of Guelph and Guelph Right to Life. CHP Canada has intervenor status in this case based on our previous judicial victory in the City of Hamilton. In both cases, the cities attempted to eliminate ads placed in transit system ad spaces that convey policy opinions contrary to those held by the cities. CHP won its case in Hamilton in 2018 and hopes that the Guelph decision will also be in favour of free speech.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
May 27, 2021: Rod and Peter are joined by Ontario President Jim Enos and Acacia Group lawyer John Sikkema to discuss developments in the judicial review case between the City of Guelph and Guelph Right to Life. CHP Canada has intervenor status in this case based on our previous judicial victory in the City of Hamilton. In both cases, the cities attempted to eliminate ads placed in transit system ad spaces that convey policy opinions contrary to those held by the cities. CHP won its case in Hamilton in 2018 and hopes that the Guelph decision will also be in favour of free speech.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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