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CHP Talks: Lawyer John Sikkema Comments on the Guelph Right to Life Judicial Review
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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14 views • May 28, 2021
Note: This is now the correct video!
May 27, 2021: Rod and Peter are joined by Ontario President Jim Enos and Acacia Group lawyer John Sikkema to discuss developments in the judicial review case between the City of Guelph and Guelph Right to Life. CHP Canada has intervenor status in this case based on our previous judicial victory in the City of Hamilton. In both cases, the cities attempted to eliminate ads placed in transit system ad spaces that convey policy opinions contrary to those held by the cities. CHP won its case in Hamilton in 2018 and hopes that the Guelph decision will also be in favour of free speech.

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Keywords
abortionprolifecourtlawcanadafreedom of speechpro-liferight to lifechp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorjim enospeter vogelfreedomofspeechguelphjohn sikkemajohnsikkemabus shelter adsbus adsacacia group
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy