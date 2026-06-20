Sweden's Sudden Reversal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This report ventures thousands of kilometres away from Australia’s shores to a country hitherto regarded as one of the most successful, prosperous and socially cohesive societies on Earth. A nation famous for stability, trust in institutions, generous welfare programs and a glowing reputation for humanitarian leadership. That country is Sweden. But this report isn’t exclusively about Sweden. It's about what happens when governments, media institutions, academics and ordinary citizens confront difficult questions about immigration, integration, crime, social cohesion and national identity. And perhaps more importantly, what happens when those questions are contemptuously ignored, needlessly delayed and arbitrarily declared off-limits. Because while Sweden's circumstances are unique, its broader issues increasingly emerge across the Western world. Including here in Australia.