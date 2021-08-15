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How Statins Harm 200 million People - Was That the Original Projection?
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361 views • August 15, 2021
Part 3 of 6 Zach Bush's Webinar on the Vascular System Unlisted on Utube the source is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tcp5WVW6lE
Women at the highest risk group of heart attack have been exposed to 2 months of antibiotics over a 5 year period.
The cure for cancer could be as simple as stopping all statin prescriptions
This is part of the Global Health Education initiative, which makes health education free and accessible to all.
Women at the highest risk group of heart attack have been exposed to 2 months of antibiotics over a 5 year period.
The cure for cancer could be as simple as stopping all statin prescriptions
This is part of the Global Health Education initiative, which makes health education free and accessible to all.
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