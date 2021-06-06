Fauci Lied And People Died and Trump is Back and coming out Swinging!

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Fauci Lied And People Died! What Will Happen Now That Fauci’s Emails Show Clear Fraud? Will Fauci finally answer for his Crimes? America Is Sick And The Cure Is Infowars! Trump is Back ans Coming out Swinging! And More Breaking News!
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/president-trump-speaks-north-carolina-gop-convention-7-pm-et-rsbn-live-stream-video-greenville-live-now/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/boom-president-trump-unloads-dr-fauci-wrong-almost-every-issue-never-wrong-denied-virus-came-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/time-come-america-world-demand-reparations-accountability-communist-party-china-president-trump/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vRUsb9mumI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBEECclSJ7s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59fSqY6kbvk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_unjSBwpGVw
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ba3a306281bf681dfa7ccf
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ba69c17b5c05683dbdc963
https://banned.video/watch?id=60bac20e3c14d86a4b2f994d
https://banned.video/watch?id=60bac8f73c14d86a4b2fa97e
https://banned.video/watch?id=60bacad13c14d86a4b2fcb2c
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