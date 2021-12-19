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Satanic Sick Pedophile LGBTIQA+ Drag Queen Church Prayer Hour [18.12.2021]
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21 views • December 19, 2021
We comming for your children..
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/chicago-lutheran-church-hosts-drag-queen-prayer-hour-children-video/
December 17, 2021 A preacher dressed in drag led a sermon for children on Sunday in Chicago.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lutheran-church-offers-drag-queen-prayer-time-to-children
https://www.facebook.com/stlukesLS/posts/10159712317330768
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Past-News.php/2021/12/17/chicago-lutheran-church-hosts-drag
Church of Logan Square Chicago
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Church+of+Logan+Square+Chicago&;t=h_&ia=web
64,668 views Dec 18, 2021
Memology 101
456K subscribers
https://youtu.be/0tOsYQOWiUE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/chicago-lutheran-church-hosts-drag-queen-prayer-hour-children-video/
December 17, 2021 A preacher dressed in drag led a sermon for children on Sunday in Chicago.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lutheran-church-offers-drag-queen-prayer-time-to-children
https://www.facebook.com/stlukesLS/posts/10159712317330768
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Past-News.php/2021/12/17/chicago-lutheran-church-hosts-drag
Church of Logan Square Chicago
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Church+of+Logan+Square+Chicago&;t=h_&ia=web
64,668 views Dec 18, 2021
Memology 101
456K subscribers
https://youtu.be/0tOsYQOWiUE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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