Ep. 95: Jesse Kelly
Why do the reddest states produce the dumbest, most liberal Republicans?

Why aren’t John Cornyn and Dan Crenshaw bagging groceries at Walmart?

Jesse Kelly has thought about this.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-jesse-kelly-border/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1780717876791398654

