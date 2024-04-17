Ep. 95: Jesse Kelly

Why do the reddest states produce the dumbest, most liberal Republicans?
Why aren’t John Cornyn and Dan Crenshaw bagging groceries at Walmart?
Jesse Kelly has thought about this.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-jesse-kelly-border/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1780717876791398654
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.