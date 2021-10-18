2030 Unmasked Documentary - Covid-19, Vaccines, Masks, Banking System & The Great Reset

2030 Unmasked Documentary - Covid-19, Vaccines, Masks, Banking System & The Great ResetA looong video BUT must watch for every not getting what's really going on sheepleIt needs to go viral, big time. Everyone share this everywhere. This might get through to really hypnotized normies.“They don't want people to know the truth because if they did no one would get the shot. The NWO elite would be hunted down. Dr. Fauci in his role as the snake oil dealer for the plethora of depop shots is the greatest source of disinformation in this plandemic pogrom to exterminate the populace.Fauci was known as Dr. Genocide in the 80's because of he killed aids patients with AZT. He is currently known as Dr. Death on the web because he's trying to kill off humanity with the DARPA bioweapons he's pushing as the vaccines. He knows there are safe & effective protocols. The elite get them.For public they are banned.Instead you get Remdesivir which got pulled from the trials in 2 weeks because it had already killed 46% of the subjects.If your elderly don't be surprised if they prescribe you Midazolam the euthanasia drug.Dr. "Death" Fauci created the plandemic. CDC, WHO, NIH, WEF, FDA, DARPA, &NWO schills are all complicent in this attack of mass murder & irreparableharm. For the doubters here are some facts to ponder. Dr."DEATH" Fauci has4 patents related to the spike glycoproteins through his combining ofSARS-1 with HIV to create Covid-19 including the GP 41 envelope which isthe key for HIV to infect human bodies. ADE (antibody dependentenhancement) occurs when the antibodies generated during an immuneresponserecognize and bind to a pathogen but are unable to prevent infection.Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogento penetrate the cells and exacerbate the immune response, thus increasingthe severity of the virus. “This is where the variants are created.” It isthe variants that “are a production and result from the vaccination.” The spike protein producing jabs are the disease.The parasitics ( batch dependent various ones used) are for gain of functionto enable human to human & inter-cellular transmission.Vaxx ingredients include graphene oxide, propylene glycol, GNrH, HCG antigen,Luciferase, HIV, Adenovirus 26, prions(mad cow disease), Parasites (Hydra Vulgaris, Trypanosoma Cruzi, Trypanosoma Brucei, synthetic life form (artificially created entity), metals including stainless steel, and other toxins.causing blood clots, magnetism, bioluminescence, paralysis, seizures, lossof : sight, taste, hearing, touch, balance, limbs as well as compromising the immunesystem causing cytokine storms resulting in multisystem organ failureand death. If the jaborstab doesn't kill you from blood clots, it isdesigned to rapidly give & acceleratecancers including breast cancer & others. It may sterilizes you as well as anyone you have sex with. ( Theyconfessed to 60-70% of subjects but it's been as high as 96.8 % in batches). The GNrHin it shrinks male gonads, reduces testosterone and atrophies theprostate.It kills the male Mitochondrial DNA in sperm, without it, no payload. TheHCG antigen destroys fertility in females by binding to theHCG and makingit bio-inactive. Human reproduction is stopped. The so called vaxxes are abinary ( poison)weapon with a 5g controller for messenger rna that's designed to cuthumans off from the spiritual side off their brain in order to make themamenable to control. It is a right frontal cortex chemical lobotomy. Asidefrom causing headaches and producing worsening flu like symptoms the 5gtechnology provides them the ability to put thoughts in heads, voices inears, orgasms down below & extreme pain for wrong think; all at the touchof a button. It modifies the dna turning you into a GMO (You will nolonger technically be human.) They are combining you with jellyfish,insects, quantum nano dots, unknown organisms, toxins & fetal tissue from murdered babies.Creeps including KlausSchwab, George Soros, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates & "Dr Death" have patentsor corporate shares to literally own you once marked with their Luciferasetattoo, RFID tag & network connection.The toxin & carcinogen laden PCR test can't distinguish between a disease, flu, or the common cold.SARS-CoV2 has not been isolated, purified and demonstrated to be the cause of COVID19. Therefore there cannot be a valid test for it.These are experimental bioweapons.The only thing that the shots are effective for is padding the bank accounts of big pharma and the cabal elite while causing irreparable harm & death.” - Mr.Luckymirrored from: