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Gunshot Victim Counted As Covid Death
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100 views • November 11, 2021
Robert James Hart, a father of two who was shot dead in a driveway in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn. Since his death on November 5, the 40-year-old tested positive for the virus. Hart is included in New Zealand's Covid-19 figures because of a change in the way the Ministry of Health reports on deaths.
1news.co.nz/2021/11/11/new-lynn-shooting-victim-was-positive-for-covid-19/
1news.co.nz/2021/11/11/new-lynn-shooting-victim-was-positive-for-covid-19/
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