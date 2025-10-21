"Patents" VS Academia, Buisness-Marketshare = GRIFTERS VS REALITY ONLINE!

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content or you can support Sabrina By Purchasing Some Psinergy Merch: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/en-cad

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKVE7czTl6k

Hillbilly Heart is live! crochet and chat

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFELoJXiRwo

Rise Of The New Human Race - Lecture by Michio Kushi June 1984

.

how old are nanowires

https://rumble.com/v54w4sd-nanotubes-assemble-rice-university-introduces-teslaphoresis-2016.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

https://www.nano.gov/timeline/

https://news.rice.edu/news/2022/bacterial-sensors-send-jolt-electricity-when-triggered

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

bioelectricity

Disrupting bioelectrical homeostasis in humans can lead to severe consequences, including various diseases, developmental abnormalities, neurological disorders, and in extreme cases, death. Bioelectricity is a fundamental signaling system essential for proper cell function, tissue development, and organ coordination.

.

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with biological systems, including the fields generated by the body and external sources like mobile phones or medical equipment. It encompasses both the biological effects of these fields, which can range from therapeutic applications to potential harm, and the use of electromagnetic fields for diagnostic and therapeutic medical purposes, such as imaging (MRI), pain control, and tissue repair.

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

Biosignals are measurable signals originating from a biological system, such as electrical, chemical, optical, or mechanical signals. They are used in medicine for diagnosis and monitoring, and in research to understand the body's functions, with common examples including electrocardiograms (ECG) for heart activity and electroencephalograms (EEG) for brain activity. The analysis of these signals is a core part of biomedical engineering, and advancements in artificial intelligence are enabling new ways to extract hidden information from them.

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

healthcare 4.0

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology that allows healthcare providers to collect and analyze patient health data from a distance, typically using digital devices in the patient's home. This data can include vital signs, blood glucose levels, weight, and more

.

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

bioelectronic tattoo

smart pill

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

omics

.

https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/us-tag-isotc276-biotechnology

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

,

magnetic human body communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z/figures/1

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efVV7Z0wtxk

How we ALL will soon work for Walmart!