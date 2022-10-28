DPR Snipers With .338 Get Triple-Tap On Entire AFU Squad At 1100 Meters - Complete Liquidation

Scouts from the special forces battalion of the NM DPR are working on the video. The fire is carried out from a .338 caliber rifle at a distance of about 1100 meters. Through the thermal imager, the flight of a bullet is visible, you can understand how long it takes to reach the target, and what skills this requires from the shooter.

In combat conditions, 1100 meters is a very good result for firing at a growth target, this is not a movie where they shoot coins from SVD. In addition, it is clear that the enemy cannot calculate the position of either the shooter or the observer. And they, in turn, act competently and in cold blood, destroying the evacuation group as well. Those. they work from a good position to the end, and are not in a hurry to change it just in case.

This is how special units with eight years of combat experience operate!

Mirrored - December1991

