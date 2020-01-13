© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Beginning of the Walk of Christ (2017)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • January 13, 2020
This video log was the first video we documented on our Ministry's missionary Walk of Christ. We are a nomadic and revolutionary family who has been home schooling our children and preaching the true gospel of the Christ for 2.5 years now. We bring a lifestyle and prophetic message to and for the people. The Creator has given us eyes that see so it is our duty to sound the alarm and to live our lives as an example. Join us. KingdomBoundNomads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.