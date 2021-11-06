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NO MEDICAL MANDATES – Speech by Robert F. Kennedy at the Health Freedom Now ...
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50 views • November 06, 2021
Although neither the constitution of the United States nor the „Bill of Rights“ provide for exceptions in case of a pandemic, property rights were abolished, companies were closed in the last year, even without the hearings and compensation payments required by law. How could all these countries around the globe so suddenly veer round altogether and put an end to democracy, overturn the constitutional state and at once set up authoritarian control everywhere in the world? Hear answers and further explanations to this from Robert F. Kennedy at the Freedom rally in New York on October 2021
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