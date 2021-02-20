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When All You Work For gets Destroyed by Riot or by Totalitarian Edict -- it HURTS
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230 views • February 20, 2021
The destruction of businesses by riots of antifa or Black Lives Matter, or having your business shut down by totalitarian edict bike blue state governors like Gavin Newsom of California or Phil Murphy of New Jersey, is a recipe for not only financial disaster, but mentally as well.
We should have the utmost empathy for the people who through no fault of their own had their businesses destroyed, but it seems that most of it goes to the Jussie Smollet's of the world who falsely claim to be racially attacked. Our society cannot survive this dichotomy.
#businesses #outdoordining #gavinNewsom
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We should have the utmost empathy for the people who through no fault of their own had their businesses destroyed, but it seems that most of it goes to the Jussie Smollet's of the world who falsely claim to be racially attacked. Our society cannot survive this dichotomy.
#businesses #outdoordining #gavinNewsom
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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