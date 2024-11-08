BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sheila Holm: How to Destroy a Nation
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
Follow
47 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The Masons, who've done this to everybody. Okay, guys, it's way above that. The Masons is the entry level. The Knights of Pythias is at the top. The two men, Albert Pike, Justus Rathbone. Albert Pike handled the bottom and created the KKK to kill people of a black color.

A lot of those were the Native American Indians, which are the tribes of Israel. And so all of this in history was all flipped on us. So the Masons are at the bottom. Then you have to go through all the Knights orders. And it starts with order of Paladin, which is a Wiccan order of knighthood. And it goes from the order of Paladins all the way up to the Order of Malta, which was behind the Georgia Guidestones that were the 10 satanic 10 Commandments. That's a brief summary of how you destroy a nation. That's what I'm working on with that 45 point book.

That's 45 points on how to destroy a nation, create a whole psychiatric is one number of the 45 create a whole psychiatric industry where you use psychiatry evaluations in court, cases, etc, to have all the true speakers arrested and in jail...

Sheila Holm - 11/07/2024

Charlie Ward Insiders Club Special Election Edition: https://rumble.com/v5mtx38-charlie-ward-trump-election-win-derekjohnson-sheilaholm.html

