GIANTS OF THE SEA IN ANCIENT EGYPT, THEY RODE BOATS LIKE SURF BOARDS! HUGE MOVIE COMING SOON

SNEAK PEAK (you'll thank me when you've seen this)If you've been watching my channel for awhile you know I disappear every once in awhile for a week or five to make an extra special production.I'm making a MIND BLOWING movie about Giants in Ancient Egypt. I've gathered more (top notch) footage and images than any production of this sort anywhere! I've done my research too, countless hours! Of course, this is a subject that has interested me since childhood. In truth, I've probably been researching this my whole life!I know this is going to take a while to finish, and I didn't want to leave you hanging on a perfectly good weekend, so I'm giving you a SNEAK PEAKThis is just a segment of my documentary/movie that I originally intended to put in my primary production but it's too good to get lost in all of that other BEAUTIFUL footage and startling imagery. I decided to let you see it, though it's NOT an introduction to this subject. I don't talk the entire time. It's STRICTLY pictures! (I knew you'd like that. Lol. We're ALL so A.D.D)If you don't like this subject matter and you're a subscriber of mine, hang in there, I'm always going to keep doing the EVERYTHING that I do. I notice I lose about five subscribers every time I push your boundaries, but THEN I usually gain twice that many subs because of how FASCINATING this stuff really is! I'm not doing this for me, be reminded, but I do LOVE showing you guys incredible material.Shared from and subscribe to:MithChronicler