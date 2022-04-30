BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GIANTS OF THE SEA IN ANCIENT EGYPT, THEY RODE BOATS LIKE SURF BOARDS! HUGE MOVIE COMING SOON
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
281 views • April 30, 2022
SNEAK PEAK (you'll thank me when you've seen this)
If you've been watching my channel for awhile you know I disappear every once in awhile for a week or five to make an extra special production.

I'm making a MIND BLOWING movie about Giants in Ancient Egypt. I've gathered more (top notch) footage and images than any production of this sort anywhere! I've done my research too, countless hours! Of course, this is a subject that has interested me since childhood. In truth, I've probably been researching this my whole life!
I know this is going to take a while to finish, and I didn't want to leave you hanging on a perfectly good weekend, so I'm giving you a SNEAK PEAK

This is just a segment of my documentary/movie that I originally intended to put in my primary production but it's too good to get lost in all of that other BEAUTIFUL footage and startling imagery. I decided to let you see it, though it's NOT an introduction to this subject. I don't talk the entire time. It's STRICTLY pictures! (I knew you'd like that. Lol. We're ALL so A.D.D)

If you don't like this subject matter and you're a subscriber of mine, hang in there, I'm always going to keep doing the EVERYTHING that I do. I notice I lose about five subscribers every time I push your boundaries, but THEN I usually gain twice that many subs because of how FASCINATING this stuff really is! I'm not doing this for me, be reminded, but I do LOVE showing you guys incredible material.

Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21mandatesfrequency weaponsnephilimmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxideblack eyed babies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy