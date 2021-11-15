CDC ADMITS TO FRAUD! - As People DIE From Jab, CDC Accidentally Admits Vaccine Is POINTLESS

CDC ADMITS TO FRAUD! - As People DIE From Jab, CDC Accidentally Admits Vaccine Is POINTLESSJosh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the CDC openly admitting they have no data to back up anything they say at all and have zero evidence of people who are "naturally immune" dying or spreading so-called "covid."As people drop dead everywhere from heart attacks and cancer, the CDC was asked to clarify how many people have died from so-called "covid" or spread it after already having it. The CDC said they have zero data on the matter and that basically no one has died or spread anything which debunks the entire premise because that is what vaccine mandates are built on.Nonetheless, the evil tyrannical mandates continue and the fact is, covid itself doesn't even exist. They just showed their hand and exposed themselves! Basically no one who has been sick in their life is killing anyone and they have no data to claim they are.But of course, the evil will continue. Martial law will continue to be declared everywhere. Free, healthy people will be blamed and brought to camps. Families and lies will be destroyed under the guise of safety and health. This is on the beginning.The supply chain will be destroyed on purpose in order to create dependency and desperation so that people fall to their knees and support FEMA enslavement. All of it is falling into place exactly as we predicted. Live freely, disobey and live by example.source: