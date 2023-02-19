Steve Kirsch
Feb 18, 2023
Dr. Huang has treated thousands of patients for vaccine injury from the COVID vaccine. But in the past 20 years, he's only needed to treat < 5 people from vaccine injury from OTHER vaccines. That's really odd, isn't it? The COVID vaccines are supposed to be safe and effective. So how can there be so many injured people?
Here's his story which differs from the official narrative.
Someone is lying to you.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29vh2q-michael-huang-md-has-treated-thousands-of-vaccine-injured-patients.html
