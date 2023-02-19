Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michael Huang, MD has treated THOUSANDS of vaccine injured patients
68 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Steve Kirsch


Feb 18, 2023


Dr. Huang has treated thousands of patients for vaccine injury from the COVID vaccine. But in the past 20 years, he's only needed to treat < 5 people from vaccine injury from OTHER vaccines. That's really odd, isn't it? The COVID vaccines are supposed to be safe and effective. So how can there be so many injured people?


Here's his story which differs from the official narrative.


Someone is lying to you.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29vh2q-michael-huang-md-has-treated-thousands-of-vaccine-injured-patients.html


Keywords
healthadverse effectssafe and effectivevaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinevaxjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidsteve kirschdr michael huangthousands of patients

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket