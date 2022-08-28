8-28-2022 Discussion with Dave Hayes, The Praying Medic

Episode 89

Please enjoy this conversation I had this morning with Dave Hayes, The Praying Medic. Some of this conversation is geared towards people who are newly awakening, but we also get deeper into some current events. The general theme is a recognition of the situation we find ourselves in, with some reassurance of how we see this situation playing out for us beyond a few bumpy months. Thank you Dave for your time and insight, I look forward to connecting again in the future.





Please find and follow Dave Hayes at the following places::





Dave's website, where you can find past podcasts, videos, articles, and Dave's books.

www.prayingmedic.com





Dave's Truth Social account can be found here:

https://truthsocial.com/@prayingmedic





Dave's telegram channel is here:

https://t.me/s/praying_medic





Dave's Amazon store can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Praying-Medic/e/B00HM9IBOO%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share