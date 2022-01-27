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A WARNING TO ALL: Vaccine Passports lead the way to Digital ID slavery
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1656 views • January 27, 2022
"They" want to force you into accepting a DIGITAL ID.
This short video of compilations from various sources explains clearly what is going on.
The whole scamdemic was created in order to start the process.
First it was necessary to convince the public of the need for a VACCINE PASSPORT - and that is happening right in front of our eyes.
We must stand up and resist this tyrannical move to turn us into slaves to the global elite
This short video of compilations from various sources explains clearly what is going on.
The whole scamdemic was created in order to start the process.
First it was necessary to convince the public of the need for a VACCINE PASSPORT - and that is happening right in front of our eyes.
We must stand up and resist this tyrannical move to turn us into slaves to the global elite
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