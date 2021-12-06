© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Silent War" by Five Times August (Lyric Video) 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • December 06, 2021
"Silent War" is available now across all major digital music platforms. Support Five Times August with artist tips/donation via PayPal.Me/BradleySkistimas or Venmo @fivetimesaugust -- Stream/Download: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/silent-war
Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
Lyrics:
"Silent War"
Somebody’s selling a new religion
Somebody’s selling a lie
Somebody wants all the strife and division
That’s driving us out of our minds
They’re telling the world not trust their own eyes
They’re telling the people they’re wrong
They’re keeping the truth for their power and gain
And taking whatever we’ve got
And some of you eat all the lies you’ve been fed
Some of you just go along
Training acceptance inside of your head
To give them whatever they want
You’re leaving your brothers and sisters behind
You’re told it’s the best thing to do
You’re shutting out friends ‘cause you’re told that’s what’s right
Now they win because all of us lose
And it’s so sad
Watching these times as they change
And it’s so bad
The battle’s been violent and strange
As they lock us indoors
In a prison of this silent war
Now someone is trying to sell you the cure
The same one who made the disease
And they’ll try to convince you and make you feel sure
But hey, there ain’t no guarantees
They covered your mouth and they’ve tied back your hands
They did it to all of the kids
And nobody knows all the damage that’s done
And won’t ask until the master permits
And it’s so sad
Watching these times as they change
And it’s so bad
The battle’s been violent and strange
We all shout behind doors
In a prison of this silent war
So take back your freedom
And fight for your life
Stand up before it’s all goneTake back your freedom
And fight for your life
Stand up before it’s all gone
‘Cause it’s so sad
Watching these times as they change
And it’s so bad
The battle’s been violent and strange
We can’t let them take more
We can’t let them win this silent war
So take back what is yours
Do not let them win this silent war
Written & Performed by Bradley James Skistimas
Copyright 2021 Seven Places Music (ASCAP)
#FiveTimesAugust #SilentWar
Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
Lyrics:
"Silent War"
Somebody’s selling a new religion
Somebody’s selling a lie
Somebody wants all the strife and division
That’s driving us out of our minds
They’re telling the world not trust their own eyes
They’re telling the people they’re wrong
They’re keeping the truth for their power and gain
And taking whatever we’ve got
And some of you eat all the lies you’ve been fed
Some of you just go along
Training acceptance inside of your head
To give them whatever they want
You’re leaving your brothers and sisters behind
You’re told it’s the best thing to do
You’re shutting out friends ‘cause you’re told that’s what’s right
Now they win because all of us lose
And it’s so sad
Watching these times as they change
And it’s so bad
The battle’s been violent and strange
As they lock us indoors
In a prison of this silent war
Now someone is trying to sell you the cure
The same one who made the disease
And they’ll try to convince you and make you feel sure
But hey, there ain’t no guarantees
They covered your mouth and they’ve tied back your hands
They did it to all of the kids
And nobody knows all the damage that’s done
And won’t ask until the master permits
And it’s so sad
Watching these times as they change
And it’s so bad
The battle’s been violent and strange
We all shout behind doors
In a prison of this silent war
So take back your freedom
And fight for your life
Stand up before it’s all goneTake back your freedom
And fight for your life
Stand up before it’s all gone
‘Cause it’s so sad
Watching these times as they change
And it’s so bad
The battle’s been violent and strange
We can’t let them take more
We can’t let them win this silent war
So take back what is yours
Do not let them win this silent war
Written & Performed by Bradley James Skistimas
Copyright 2021 Seven Places Music (ASCAP)
#FiveTimesAugust #SilentWar
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.