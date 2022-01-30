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Defeat the Mandates Rally, Speech by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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90 views • January 30, 2022
Why are 415.000 low orbit satellites going into space? Why did the FDA want to conceal the Pfizer Covid vaccine trial data for the next 55 Years? Don't miss to listen to Robert F. Kennedy Jr's revealing speech about misconduct of pharmaceutical giants and the prison of total control being spun globally. Please share and spread this speech far and wide!
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