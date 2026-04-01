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Flamingo Groove - Gail Carson
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Did you know the Flamingo is back in Florida? In 2023 A Hurricane blew many Flamingos back to Florida after a long time gone, and they are thriving so far in the Everglades and other places! They want to be recognized as Florida's State Bird.  The Bill is HB11 and it passed the House but someone dropped the ball and it failed the Senate.  Call, write, share, and bring awareness and let's recognize the Flamingo as Florida's State Bird!

Flamingo Groove
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, research, video animation, lyrics.. and AI Voice/Music


Hey now, everyone, have you heard?  

The pretty pink flamingo wants to be the Florida State Bird?

So come gather round, on this sunny Florida Beach 

We're gonna celebrate the Flamingo's dancing feet


Chorus
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove

Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move

Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf

Let's celebrate the Flamingo,

Who wants to be

The Florida State Bird


Back in the 1800's Flamingos were very common sight

But by the 1900's they ended up in a hat or on a plate.

In twenty twenty three a Hurricane blew some Flamingos back our way

And the Florida everglades restoration, is makin them want to stay


Chorus
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove

Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move

Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf

Let's celebrate the Flamingo,

Who wants to be

The Florida State Bird


Let's do all we can, to help the Flamingo thrive

Let's keep them safe, let's keep them alive

Let's keep the everglades, clean and free of debris

Let's keep the flocks growing, for generations to see


Chorus
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove

Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move

Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf

Let's celebrate the Flamingo,

Who wants to be

The Florida State Bird


Bridge
The HB11 bill passed the house, but failed the senate, you see
Let's get them to put the Flamingo bill back, as a priority
The Florida people, have shown determination and will
Hey Mr Governor, please sign the flamingo bill, 
Hey Mr Governor, please sign the flamingo bill, 

Chorus
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove

Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move

Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf

Let's celebrate the Flamingo,

Who wants to be

The Florida State Bird


Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove

Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move

Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf

Let's celebrate the Flamingo,

Who wants to be

The Florida State Bird

Keywords
floridaaifunflamingoflorida state birdhb11
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