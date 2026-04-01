Did you know the Flamingo is back in Florida? In 2023 A Hurricane blew many Flamingos back to Florida after a long time gone, and they are thriving so far in the Everglades and other places! They want to be recognized as Florida's State Bird. The Bill is HB11 and it passed the House but someone dropped the ball and it failed the Senate. Call, write, share, and bring awareness and let's recognize the Flamingo as Florida's State Bird!



Flamingo Groove

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, research, video animation, lyrics.. and AI Voice/Music





Hey now, everyone, have you heard?



The pretty pink flamingo wants to be the Florida State Bird?



So come gather round, on this sunny Florida Beach



We're gonna celebrate the Flamingo's dancing feet





Chorus

Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove



Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move



Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf



Let's celebrate the Flamingo,



Who wants to be



The Florida State Bird





Back in the 1800's Flamingos were very common sight



But by the 1900's they ended up in a hat or on a plate.



In twenty twenty three a Hurricane blew some Flamingos back our way



And the Florida everglades restoration, is makin them want to stay





Chorus

Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove



Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move



Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf



Let's celebrate the Flamingo,



Who wants to be



The Florida State Bird





Let's do all we can, to help the Flamingo thrive



Let's keep them safe, let's keep them alive



Let's keep the everglades, clean and free of debris



Let's keep the flocks growing, for generations to see





Chorus

Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove



Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move



Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf



Let's celebrate the Flamingo,



Who wants to be



The Florida State Bird





Bridge

The HB11 bill passed the house, but failed the senate, you see

Let's get them to put the Flamingo bill back, as a priority

The Florida people, have shown determination and will

Hey Mr Governor, please sign the flamingo bill,

Hey Mr Governor, please sign the flamingo bill,



Chorus

Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove



Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move



Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf



Let's celebrate the Flamingo,



Who wants to be



The Florida State Bird





Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove



Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move



Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf



Let's celebrate the Flamingo,



Who wants to be



The Florida State Bird