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Did you know the Flamingo is back in Florida? In 2023 A Hurricane blew many Flamingos back to Florida after a long time gone, and they are thriving so far in the Everglades and other places! They want to be recognized as Florida's State Bird. The Bill is HB11 and it passed the House but someone dropped the ball and it failed the Senate. Call, write, share, and bring awareness and let's recognize the Flamingo as Florida's State Bird!
Flamingo Groove
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, research, video animation, lyrics.. and AI Voice/Music
Hey now, everyone, have you heard?
The pretty pink flamingo wants to be the Florida State Bird?
So come gather round, on this sunny Florida Beach
We're gonna celebrate the Flamingo's dancing feet
Chorus
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove
Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move
Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf
Let's celebrate the Flamingo,
Who wants to be
The Florida State Bird
Back in the 1800's Flamingos were very common sight
But by the 1900's they ended up in a hat or on a plate.
In twenty twenty three a Hurricane blew some Flamingos back our way
And the Florida everglades restoration, is makin them want to stay
Chorus
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove
Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move
Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf
Let's celebrate the Flamingo,
Who wants to be
The Florida State Bird
Let's do all we can, to help the Flamingo thrive
Let's keep them safe, let's keep them alive
Let's keep the everglades, clean and free of debris
Let's keep the flocks growing, for generations to see
Chorus
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove
Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move
Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf
Let's celebrate the Flamingo,
Who wants to be
The Florida State Bird
Bridge
The HB11 bill passed the house, but failed the senate, you see
Let's get them to put the Flamingo bill back, as a priority
The Florida people, have shown determination and will
Hey Mr Governor, please sign the flamingo bill,
Hey Mr Governor, please sign the flamingo bill,
Chorus
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove
Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move
Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf
Let's celebrate the Flamingo,
Who wants to be
The Florida State Bird
Hey Now, people, let's do the Flamingo Groove
Hear the tropical music, watch the Flamingo move
Watch them dance, and watch them swim and surf
Let's celebrate the Flamingo,
Who wants to be
The Florida State Bird