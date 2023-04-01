Create New Account
It's Raining Rats in the NYC Subway- Thank you Dems! -- CLOWN WORLD
In the New York City subway a black man dumps a bag of rats all over an unsuspecting passenger. It's the deterioration of society, the lack of law enforcement and consequences, brought about by the Democrats' soft on crime policy, exemplified in New York City by district attorney Alvin Bragg who is more determined to get Donald Trump, then hold violent convicts liable.


