Part 2: The Resurrections, the special resurrections of Daniel 12
Greetings dearly beloved in the Seventh day Adventist church, please join us for a study on the special resurrection of Daniel chapter 12 and other resurrections that are still to take place.

 

Aims of the study is to understand:

 

The special resurrection of Dan 12

Is there more than one application of Daniel 12?

Who is resurrected and when?

When are the wicked resurrected?

What is the time of trouble and when does it start?

 

Our Channels for Laodicea

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

 

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

 

https://youtu.be/sce8Uc9AW1Q

https://www.brighteon.com/62589ca4-c1d4-475c-96c8-86f0bc61694e

 

Visit our websites

http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org

Keywords
bible prophecyend timestithingseventh day adventistspirit of prophecyezekiel 9144 000ellen whitelaodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasonwhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchproper tithing for the sda churchgods storehouse todayv t hoeteffelijah of todayspecial resurrections of daniel 12the special resurection

