Part 2: The Resurrections, the special resurrections of Daniel 12

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Greetings dearly beloved in the Seventh day Adventist church, please join us for a study on the special resurrection of Daniel chapter 12 and other resurrections that are still to take place.
Aims of the study is to understand:
The special resurrection of Dan 12
Is there more than one application of Daniel 12?
Who is resurrected and when?
When are the wicked resurrected?
What is the time of trouble and when does it start?
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
GoldenBowl Studies
https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca
Sigh And Cry SA
https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c
Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies
https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4
https://youtu.be/sce8Uc9AW1Q
https://www.brighteon.com/62589ca4-c1d4-475c-96c8-86f0bc61694e
Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
upa7.org