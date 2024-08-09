🌿 The Hidden Dangers of Vegetable Oils 🌿

Did you know that oils like soybean and canola can be harmful to your health?

According to Dr. Cate Shanahan, a Cornell-trained physician-scientist, these oils are linked to:🌿

Hypertension, heart attacks, and strokes

Weight gain, diabetes, and obesity ⚖️

🧠 Brain aging and increased risk of dementias

Fatty liver and other liver issues

These oils can disrupt our metabolism and brain chemistry, leading to serious health problems.

