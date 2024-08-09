🌿 The Hidden Dangers of Vegetable Oils 🌿

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that oils like soybean and canola can be harmful to your health?
According to Dr. Cate Shanahan, a Cornell-trained physician-scientist, these oils are linked to:🌿
- Hypertension, heart attacks, and strokes
- Weight gain, diabetes, and obesity ⚖️
- 🧠 Brain aging and increased risk of dementias
- Fatty liver and other liver issues
These oils can disrupt our metabolism and brain chemistry, leading to serious health problems.
