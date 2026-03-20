"You guys are gonna beat Russia. Good luck" - Tucker Carlson, clip of an interview with The Economist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"You guys are gonna beat Russia. Good luck." - Tucker Carlson in an interview with The Economist
“I’m not laughing—I’m angry at your politicians.” Tucker Carlson told Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, calling European leaders “liars” who are trying to “distract from the disasters in their own countries.”