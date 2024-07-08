THE SECRET COVENANT OF THE NWO, TRAITORS & PUPPETS -- Chris James

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at sgtreport.locals.com!
Get HEALTHY with the FREE video report from Chuck Norris here:
----------------
LOSE those wrinkles TODAY!!
LEARN HOW, CLICK HERE: https://bhmd1.com/SGT
^^^Click Above ^^
Christopher James knows the TRUTH about the TRAITORS and the demonic masters who control them. They are all part of the Secret Covenant, and once you read it you'll understand their once hidden plan is to control, poison and ultimately kill ALL of us. So you'd better fight back like your life depends on it, because it very much does.
Get the NANO-TECH & Heavy Metals out of your blood w/ Master Peace
https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=4094
Read THE SECRET COVENANT here:
https://ia804602.us.archive.org/4/items/tsc_7/TSC.pdf
Follow & support Christopher James here: