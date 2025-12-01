BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥After Missile Strike in Dnepropetrovsk - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

💥🇺🇦 Missile strike in Dnepropetrovsk, today.

Adding: 

NATO now claims “preemptive strikes” on Russia could somehow be “defensive.”

NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone told the Financial Times the alliance is studying the option of a preemptive strike against Russia, presenting it as possible “defensive action.” He admitted the decision is stuck on legal obstacles, not moral ones.

Dragone openly said NATO must consider how to “achieve deterrence” — whether through retaliation or a preemptive strike — warning the bloc may face “even more pressure” to take such steps in the future.

Moscow’s response was blunt. Maria Zakharova called the statements reckless and a clear sign NATO is deliberately escalating. Russia sees Dragone’s remarks as an intentional attempt to undermine any efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainian
