Culture War | Battle For The American Mind | Pete Hegseth

Our review of the book, “Battle For The American Mind” continues as we discuss chapter four entitled, “The Story of the Progressive Heist.” Author Pete Hegseth, explains for over 100 years there has been a war against Western Christian Civilization. He says the Progressives worked slowly and quietly to remove the Western Christian Paideia and replace it with their own secular paideia. Step one for accomplishing this was creating the American public school. Hegseth tells us Progressives fused politics, academia, pseudo Christianity, culture, and the classroom. A new point of unity was needed so the school room was created to replace the church. Hegseth goes on to give us the history of the formation of the public school system and explains how Horace Mann and John Dewey replaced liberal arts education with vocational training. Hegseth adds that Progressives have known for many years the fight to transform America would be long and hard and knew they must take our Western Christian paideia if they were going to succeed. Hegseth concludes chapter four by encouraging people to prepare for the battle against Progressives. Now is the time to take a stand and take back our education system.





