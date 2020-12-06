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Mark Passio 6.12.2020 partea I a
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19 views • January 01, 2021
Ceva ce din cauza cenzurii şi din cauza EGOului unora, nu învăţaţi aceste lucruri la şcoală!
Pentru o mai bună informare despre Programarea Mintală, Control-Manipulare şi Despre sau Lipsa Drepturilor/Libertăţiilor tale .
sursa originală : https://www.whatonearthishappening.com
sursa pentru studiu al Dreptului Natural sau a Legii Naturale(Cele 7 Principii Hermetice, Legea Morală Adevărată) :
https://constiintacolectiva.net/drept...
Pentru o mai bună informare despre Programarea Mintală, Control-Manipulare şi Despre sau Lipsa Drepturilor/Libertăţiilor tale .
sursa originală : https://www.whatonearthishappening.com
sursa pentru studiu al Dreptului Natural sau a Legii Naturale(Cele 7 Principii Hermetice, Legea Morală Adevărată) :
https://constiintacolectiva.net/drept...
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