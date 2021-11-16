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YouTube Lies & Propaganda Thrives | Free Thinkers | Ep 27
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10 views • November 16, 2021
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, Rusty discusses the Free Thinkers' recent YouTube censorship ban, shows the clip that mocked and called them out and goes point by point through their "medical misinformation policy" to call out their blatant disregard for any scientific studies or clinical data, in an effort to protect the profits of their big Pharma contributors. We also dive into Pfizer's past criminal activity, question if their CEO has even received the "vaccine" and discuss stories of top-level athletes' careers ended by these experimental shots. All that and more on this episode.
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Sign up for text and email alerts at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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