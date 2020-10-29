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AA-76 Celia Farber joins us to discuss AIDS, COVID, and Corruption of Medical Science
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120 views • October 29, 2020
Investigative journalist Celia Farber joins us to discuss AIDS, COVID, and the corruption of medical science. We will also get into the backlash individuals face when telling a narrative that goes against the sanitized talking points of the mainstream media and scientific communities.
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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