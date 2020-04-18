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ΠΡΟΣΤΙΜΟ 5000 ΚΑΙ ΚΑΘΑΙΡΕΣΗ ΣΕ ΙΕΡΕΑ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΕΚΑΝΕ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑ ΠΑΡΑΜΟΝΗ ΠΑΣΧΑ
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390 views • April 18, 2020
Αίσχος και ντροπή από την Ανθελληνική Αστυνομία των Αντίχριστων Μητσοτάκη Τσιόρδα και Χαρδαλιά ! Ρίξαν πρόστιμο σε ιερέα, γιατί ήθελε να ευλογήσει τους πιστούς. Τα αίσχη των μασώνων του Αντίχριστου !
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στο κανάλι του Youtube εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στο κανάλι του Youtube εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
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