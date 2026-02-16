BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Phil Lather | Government: The Enemy of The People? | 02.16.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
161 followers
16 views • 1 day ago

This episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed hits hard from the jump: Joe fires back at Denver7’s Kyle Clark after a viral clip calls him out as a liar and a tool for the left’s agenda. We break down the ugly truth, Democrats shielding predators, weakening protections for kids, and weaponizing the media to keep the American people in the dark. Joe lays it bare: these aren’t mistakes, they’re deliberate moves to keep power and control.


Then we turn to the quiet nightmare in rural Pennsylvania with Phil Lather, owner of Moon Shadow Inn & Resort. Phil built a solid business for 25 years without a single ticket until the Wayne County courts allegedly turned on him. Property seizures without a hearing, judges and lawyers colluding, assets taken, due process denied he’s lost his Harley, his truck, his guitars, even family heirlooms. He’s filed complaints with the state supreme court and disciplinary board and gotten crickets in return. Phil’s raw story is a warning: if this can happen to a law-abiding small-business owner in one county, it can happen anywhere.


We close with the bigger picture Chuck Schumer still calling voter ID “Jim Crow 2.0” while 76% of Black Americans support it, a trans state rep in New Hampshire fighting to keep men out of women’s restrooms, a Maryland nurse trying to sic CPS on high school kids for starting a Turning Point chapter, and a former liberal in Portland waking up to the madness after moving from Pittsburgh. The left’s grip on government, media, and institutions is real and it’s suffocating everyday Americans. Tune in for the unfiltered truth and the fight to take it all back.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
