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America's Frontline Doctor Exposes Moon Landing Fraud & Unveils New Detox Survey
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772 views • March 29, 2022
America's Frontline Doctor Michael Roth joins me for a follow up to my interview with Moon Man Bart Sibrel, whose work in exposing the moon landing as a hoax is known worldwide. Roth presents a few things that Sibrel did not present in his interview with me and then we round out the our with a new survey of a product Roth has produced to rid the body of toxins, specifically graphene and graphene oxide.
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