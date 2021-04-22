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Absolute Interference - The Video Everyone Needs To Watch About Election Fraud & Interference By China & How They Did It
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452 views • April 22, 2021
The latest documentary by Mike Lindell showing in more detail how the 2020 election was stolen with top cyber experts and the hard proof that our election was stolen by foreign nations, primarily China. Some of the information is duplicated from the Scientific Proof video so if you don't want to watch that portion again simply skip forward past that section. Please share this video with everyone.
You can join Mike Lindell's free speech platform where you will not be censored or banned or deleted, etc. As of 4/21/2021 the website is being prepared for your free speech so please visit and check it out and soon you will be able to join and claim your preferred user name once the website is ready to go. In the meantime please visit and watch the live video. Here's the link - https://bit.ly/3eeFQhP
You can join Mike Lindell's free speech platform where you will not be censored or banned or deleted, etc. As of 4/21/2021 the website is being prepared for your free speech so please visit and check it out and soon you will be able to join and claim your preferred user name once the website is ready to go. In the meantime please visit and watch the live video. Here's the link - https://bit.ly/3eeFQhP
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