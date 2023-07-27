ESG legislation puts control back into the hands of investors: Barr

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Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., provide insight on ESG legislation to protect investors and limit financial risks on 'Kudlow.'
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