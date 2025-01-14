We Establish The Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#law #Jesus #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #colmfagan #OxfordBaptistChapel ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham
Colm Fagan from Oxford Baptist Chapel returns to Chartridge Mission Church with a fast-paced sermon on the law of God. Is God's Law irrelevant to the Christian today? What is sin? How do we know we've sinned? Colm answers these questions from the Bible books of Romans, Psalms, 1 John, and Galatians.