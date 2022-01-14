How Skull & Bones plans to co-opt world-wide resistance to the Plandemic

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— The videos Br Bugnolo refers to in this video are, the report on Rand Paul and my previous video on Skull and Bones Pivots.:
https://www.brighteon.com/e3ee9f41-a17f-41f0-b452-bee4960f2999
https://www.brighteon.com/b892ccab-d64a-42fb-a728-cde7eea6ede8
By Br. Alexis Bugnolo, January 14, 2022
Source - From Rome