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This video about the Sturm Mil Tec Stormtroopers got deleted by Youtube
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611 views • October 05, 2021
The Nazi flag has a circle, and with a compass, you may draw a circle; and the swastika has four squares in it. So all the initiated read square & compass in the Nazi flag, representing the ones who financed, organised and excuted World War II.
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