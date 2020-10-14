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The W.H.O Flips Flops on Covid lockdowns
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11 views • October 14, 2020
David Nabarro is a medical doctor who has made his career in the international civil service, working for either the Secretary-General of the United Nations or the Director-General of the World Health Organization. Most recently from February 2020 he has helped the DGWHO deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
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