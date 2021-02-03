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Senator Sgarbi at the Italian Parliament: "it's ridiculous!"
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310 views • February 03, 2021
Senator Sgarbi at the Italian Parliament last April 2020 erupts in a rant against the idiocy of the lockdown and the measures imposed. He denounces the ignorance and hypocrisy of his colleagues that have not yet stuided, or in most cases ignore the official data from the ISS which prove that there was not, still there is NO epidemic of a deadly virus in the country.
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