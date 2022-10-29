Bishop. Schneider - Vatican 'will not succeed' in suppressing the Latin Mass

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In Part 1 of this exclusive 3-part interview with John-Henry Westen, Bishop Athanasius Schneider explains how the SSPX are not schismatics and why receiving Holy Communion in the hand is a 'grievous evil' that must be put to an end.
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Latin Mass, Latin Exorcism, Latin Sacraments Crush the Devil
https://www.tldm.org/news56/latin-mass-latin-exorcism-latin-sacraments-crush-the-devil.htm/