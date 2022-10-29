Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bishop. Schneider - Vatican 'will not succeed' in suppressing the Latin Mass
29 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published a month ago |

In Part 1 of this exclusive 3-part interview with John-Henry Westen, Bishop Athanasius Schneider explains how the SSPX are not schismatics and why receiving Holy Communion in the hand is a 'grievous evil' that must be put to an end.

Keywords
vaticantraditional roman catholicsspxlatin masswill not succeedin suppressing the

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket